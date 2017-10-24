Wendy Williams Will No Longer Address Husband Kevin Hunter’s Alleged Cheating Scandal

Despite the scandals, Wendy Williams has no plans to divorce her husband, Kevin Hunter, because she is too emotionally invested in the marriage.

According to several media outlets, Williams is hurt after one of her biggest secrets was made public.

Pictures surfaced online showing her longtime spouse and business partner with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

She quickly denied the claims but do not expect her ever to address the matter again.

An insider claimed that Williams is hiding from the truth because it is too painful and embarrassing.

The family friend explained: “Wendy is stuck between a rock and a hard place, though.If she publicly acknowledges the cheating may be real, she is got to be seen to do something. So for now, she is burying her head in the sand and carrying on with business as usual, and everyone is walking on eggshells around her.”

Moreover, the messy situation has created an emotional rollercoaster for her son.

Therefore, she will no longer talk about the issue because she is not interested in hurting him.

The pal shared: “Too emotionally invested in their relationship, and she will not put her son through a divorce. She cannot believe that Kevin would put her in a situation like this, and she is utterly mortified. Kevin swears blind that he was not romantically involved with Sharina, but he is cheated on her before, so Wendy cannot help thinking there’s some truth to the reports. They already had trust issues, and this latest scandal has just added more fuel to the fire.”

Another source went on to say that that the drama will not prevent Williams from dragging other stars who are having relationship issues.

The other chatty friend concluded: “It will be a cold day in hell before Wendy undergoes some kind of miraculous transformation and suddenly becomes all touchy-feely kind and caring. Don’t get me wrong, away from the cameras, Wendy is a real sweetheart but speaking her mind is her shtick, it is what she has known for so she is not going to be dropping that anytime soon. Wendy does not think that she is harming or hurting anyone when she takes them down, she sees it as just some lighthearted roasting. It is what her fans expect from her, and it is what we all love her for.”

It seems brutal honesty only applies to others in Williams’ world.