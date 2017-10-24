FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
carson daly zendaya vanessa lachey lil wayne wendy williams khloe kardashian kourtney kardashian la la anthony donald trump bella hadid bella thorne bernice burgos t.i. Kelly Dodd tamar braxton mary j blige kris jenner kelly clarkson meghan king edmonds joseline hernandez bill o'reilly blac chyna kylie jenner
Home » Entertainment

Wendy Williams Will No Longer Address Husband Kevin Hunter’s Alleged Cheating Scandal

Mel Walker Posted On 10/24/2017
4
2.1K Views
0


Wendy Williams Cheating Husband Kevin Hunter SilenceSheKnows

Despite the scandals, Wendy Williams has no plans to divorce her husband, Kevin Hunter, because she is too emotionally invested in the marriage.

According to several media outlets, Williams is hurt after one of her biggest secrets was made public.

Pictures surfaced online showing her longtime spouse and business partner with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

She quickly denied the claims but do not expect her ever to address the matter again.

An insider claimed that Williams is hiding from the truth because it is too painful and embarrassing.

The family friend explained: “Wendy is stuck between a rock and a hard place, though.If she publicly acknowledges the cheating may be real, she is got to be seen to do something. So for now, she is burying her head in the sand and carrying on with business as usual, and everyone is walking on eggshells around her.”

Moreover, the messy situation has created an emotional rollercoaster for her son.

Therefore, she will no longer talk about the issue because she is not interested in hurting him.

The pal shared: “Too emotionally invested in their relationship, and she will not put her son through a divorce. She cannot believe that Kevin would put her in a situation like this, and she is utterly mortified. Kevin swears blind that he was not romantically involved with Sharina, but he is cheated on her before, so Wendy cannot help thinking there’s some truth to the reports. They already had trust issues, and this latest scandal has just added more fuel to the fire.”

Another source went on to say that that the drama will not prevent Williams from dragging other stars who are having relationship issues.

The other chatty friend concluded: “It will be a cold day in hell before Wendy undergoes some kind of miraculous transformation and suddenly becomes all touchy-feely kind and caring. Don’t get me wrong, away from the cameras, Wendy is a real sweetheart but speaking her mind is her shtick, it is what she has known for so she is not going to be dropping that anytime soon. Wendy does not think that she is harming or hurting anyone when she takes them down, she sees it as just some lighthearted roasting. It is what her fans expect from her, and it is what we all love her for.”

Advertisement

It seems brutal honesty only applies to others in Williams’ world.

Post Views: 2,113

Read more about wendy williams

Advertisement

You may also like
Fergie Breaks Down In Tears On The Wendy Williams Show While Talking About Josh Duhamel Split; She Says That This Was Not Her Plan
10/24/2017
Wendy Williams Won’t Leave Her Husband Following The Cheating Scandal; She Is Staying For Her Son
10/22/2017
Wendy Williams Has Staff On Edge — Afraid She Will Fire People Who Leak Information About Kevin Hunter And Sharina Hudson
10/21/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
4 Comments

Gloria C
10/24/2017 at 5:30 pm
Reply

Delusional! She’s an idiot!


Phx, Az
10/24/2017 at 3:51 pm
Reply

I thought she was a straight shooter..? Guess not, I kinda liked Wendy before the truth about her husband came to the light but now that I see how she is handling this situation I have lost respect for her as she continues to let her husband disrespect her and she does nothing.. She is making herself look STUPID.


Diane
10/24/2017 at 3:16 pm
Reply

I TRUELY FEEL THAT SINCE SHE REFUSES TO SPEAK ON HER OWN ISSUES, AND VEHEMENTLY LIKES DRAGGING OTHERS BUSINESS THAT SHE IS A TRAITOR, AND SHOULD NOT BE DOING THE SHOW ANY LONGER! SHE IS A HYPOCRITE!!! WOMEN HAVE LEFT HUSBANDS WITH KIDS MUCH YOUNGER THAN HER TEENAGE SON, SO WHAT A POOR EXCUSE!


Rachel D McCoy
10/24/2017 at 3:12 pm
Reply

She never adressed the issue, but she will gossip about everyone elses issues..

WENDY…..GOODBYE!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *