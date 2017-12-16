Wendy Williams Will Never Divorce Her Husband — Kevin Hunter Is Crucial To Her Business

It has been months since it became public knowledge that Wendy Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter, is having an affair with a woman by the name of Sharina Hudson, allegedly, of course.

Multiple media outlets claimed Hunter and Hudson, a 32-year-old massage therapist, had been together for over ten years.

When the reports surfaced, the controversial TV host briefly addressed them by saying that all was well.

Williams said her marriage has never been better despite the numerous pictures showing her husband getting very comfortable with a much younger woman who appeared to be wearing an engagement ring.

This week, a person close to Williams spoke to Radar Online and said that divorce is not an option for the famous couple.

According to the family friend who sold the story to the media, it is no longer a marriage of love — it is all about business.

Williams needs her husband to continue pushing her various business ventures and to keep her massive media empire going strong.

As for Hunter, he works hard to make sure that Williams pays him every month so he can pursue his lavish lifestyle — including living in a $765,000 mansion located just a few miles away from his wife’s and his son, Kevin Jr.’s home.

For more than ten years, the pair has been enjoying that private agreement, and despite the scandal and backlash, they have no plan to change their ways.

The source close to Williams and Hunter revealed the following to the publication: “Honestly, Wendy and Kevin have been together for over 20 years. They are also business partners, and he manages so much of her empire. Wendy is not concerned about this at all. She is not getting a divorce, and she is just fine.”

The pal added: “She was very emotional and appeared to be crying. It looked like she wanted to be noticed standing right by the concierge area, even though it appeared she had tears in her eyes.”

When the news broke, she told the audience of The Wendy Williams Show: “It is some weird story going on the Internet regarding my husband. You can believe what you want, but… I stand by my guy. We commuted this morning.”

Williams is said to be loving the drama.