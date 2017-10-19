Wendy Williams Was Slapped With $1 Million Lawsuit By Blac Chyna’s Mom

There is a feud brewing between Tokyo Toni and Wendy Williams. Blac Chyna’s mom filed a $1 million lawsuit against Wendy, accusing her of defamation, slander, and harassment.

Wendy Williams is always spilling the tea about all celebrities, but Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, is not liking this a bit.

After Wendy allegedly called her a ‘gold-digging stripper,’ Tokyo filed a lawsuit on October 5, suing Wendy for $1 million, according to The Blast.

Tokyo is reportedly accusing Wendy and the producers of her talk show of defamation, slander, and harassment, claiming that there are continuously ‘nasty, irrational, despicable things’ said about her on The Wendy Williams Show.

Toni confesses that Wendy’s comments have made her so stressed and embarrassed that she can’t eat or sleep.

‘I have never been so humiliated and shamed in my entire life,’ she reportedly wrote, adding, ‘I am highly depressed and blood pressure up.’

Toni also claims she was taken to the hospital in December and is directly blaming Wendy’s alleged defamation. She says that this is the reason for her medical issues.

#tokyotoni makes my day it's never a dull moment when I see her videos!! I have a third eye and a cray cray sense of humor!!! Yep she is #blacchyna mother. A post shared by T_Hen (@tonyhen) on Sep 19, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

The lawsuit also mentions her daughter, Blac Chyna, and Rob Kardashian. ‘I feel my life is in danger due to this manner (stress kills),’ she explained.

‘She adds me in on other celebrities business (Blac Chyna) my daughter & Rob Kardashian. I have asked her to stop over social media but she continues.’

Advertisement

It seems the lawsuit was triggered by Whitney Cummings’ appearance on Wendy’s show on October 4. During the Q&A, the subject of Blac and Tokyo came up, and although Whitney praised Tokyo for looking young, she jokingly added, ‘Gold digging keeps you youthful!’ We have to wait and see what happens next.