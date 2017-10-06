Wendy Williams Tells Us Who She’d Cheat On Her Husband With Following Affair Rumors

Wendy Williams just had to choose which of two men she would cheat on her husband with. The timing was bizarre considering her husband was accused of being unfaithful to her.

Wendy stood by her husband Kevin Hunter when he was accused that he has been cheating on her with another woman for a decade.

Isn’t @trewrussellbrand fabulous? ? A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Oct 5, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

He was with her when she taped an episode of Wild ‘N Out, which aired October 5.

Even if she didn’t address the alleged infidelity directly, the subject of cheating did come up during a game of Plead The Fifth.

Wendy was asked by a cast member: ‘Let’s say [your husband] gave you a little hall pass, a little get out of jail free card pass. He says you could cheat on him with somebody tonight. Who would it be — me or Nick Cannon? I mean, [your husband]’s watching. Just tell him!’

She answered the question. ‘Even though she doesn’t think I do, I actually like [Nick’s ex], Mariah [Carey], so I would not do that…’ she admitted.

‘So you want the young fella?’ the red team member asked her, to which she responded, ‘Listen, young man, you only win by default!’

Well, it looks like Wendy just admitted that she would cheat on her husband with the Wild ‘N Out cast member if she had the chance.

I love NY and I love ALL of you for watching today. If you’re in NYC tonight be sure to look up! The @empirestatebldg is going pink and purple in honor of our new season. #EmpireStateBuilding A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Sep 18, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Although Wendy publicly spoke out in defense of Kevin and she is still wearing her wedding ring, it seems that she’s been privately meeting with her attorneys ever since the allegations came to light.

‘No one in her entourage knows what’s going on behind the closed-door meetings,’ the insider explained. Wendy’s husband is also her manager, and they own a production company together.