Wendy Williams Tells Kenya Moore To ‘Shut Up’ After ‘RHOA’ Marriage Meltdown

Wendy Williams saw the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” episode that aired last night where Kenya Moore had a complete meltdown over her brand new marriage. The talk show host didn’t mince words.

Moore was shown explaining to producers that her new husband, Marc Daly, isn’t used to all of the media attention that he’s getting since marrying her. The pressure is so much that the entrepreneur wasn’t sleeping or eating at the time which made Kenya worry even more.

The reality star even went as far to cry out that she didn’t want the situation to be the reason that she got a divorce.

The dramatic scene caused Wendy to give her opinion on her talk show Monday morning.

“Shut up. I don’t even know if she’s really married, but if you are really married, then you’re just beginning. You want to know the pressure of being married in the public eye? I believe nothing she said. They need to kick her off the show. You live in Atlanta, your man lives in Brooklyn. If you want to have a real marriage, you have to be in the same town, in the same house, in the same bed,” said the former radio personality. Yikes!

Some found it funny that Wendy Williams would use the rhetorical question “You want to know the pressure of being married in the public eye?” because she’s rumored to be dealing with her husband’s infidelities that are now public knowledge every day.

Wendy’s spouse is reportedly having an affair with a 32-year-old masseuse and has been spotted out with her recently.

The woman, whose name is Sharina Hudson, may even be pregnant.

Insiders say that people close to the situation claim that the affair is taking a toll on Wendy. It’s affecting her health and it may have been the real reason that she passed out on live TV on Halloween.

Do you think Wendy was right for judging Kenya?