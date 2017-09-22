FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Wendy Williams Tells Kandi Burruss “This May Be Your Last Season” of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Ricki Mathers Posted On 09/22/2017
Kandi BurrussSource: Bravo

Wendy Williams is known not to mince words when it comes to conducting celebrity interviews. When reconciled girl group Xscape visited “The Wendy Williams Show,” Kandi Burruss offered insight on the upcoming season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

When asked about the housewives, both current and returning alum, Kandi explained that Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak are back.

Other Georgia peaches include Shamea Morton and Marlo Hampton.

Of course Sheree Whitfield, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, and Porsha Williams are confirmed to come back. Put all those women in a room together you’ve got a recipe for a very good season that’s basically guaranteed to keep viewers eyes glued to the screen.

Kandi explained that there will be a lot of drama that, surprisingly, she’s staying out of.

That’s when Wendy chimed in to say “And that’s why this may be your last season.”

The comment definitely seemed a bit harsh, as you can see below by Kandi’s initial reaction, but they both agreed that Wendy sort of has a point.

Reality TV is definitely a guilty pleasure for some. Although it’s always good to see people handling business and enjoying life with their family, most watch for the drama.

Drama like Kandi had last season when she was accused of having a sex dungeon and trying to lure Porsha Williams into said dungeon.

The shocking allegations continued throughout multiple episodes until it was revealed at the reunion that it was none other than Kandi’s ex-best friend, Phaedra Parks, who was the source of the vile rumor.

Phaedra will not be returning, at least for now, but Porsha and Kandi’s friendship will never be the same.

The singer told Wendy during the sit-down: “Now I’m over it. Now I think it’s hilarious that to me that they would even tell people that and for Porsha to say she actually believe that I was like ‘Girl bye!’ It has actually put us in a place where, you know, we’re not on the best of terms.”

Do you think that Kandi will get the boot if she doesn’t have another juicy storyline?

1 Comment

Erica Cameron
09/23/2017 at 2:04 pm
Reply

No she has a interesting enough life to stay on the show with out bullcrap and drama. She actually have talent and Jobs and dont have to depend on this show.


