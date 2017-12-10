Wendy Williams Tears Into Patti LaBelle For Outing Late Luther Vandross As A Gay Man

Wendy Williams is in every sauce, but sometimes fans and even foes actually agree with some of her controversial comments.

Last week on her BET show, Williams decided to tear through Patti LaBelle who chose to talk about Luther Vandross’ sexuality.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday, the legendary singer said that the long-running rumors were correct and the late iconic R&B crooner Luther Vandross was indeed gay.

LaBelle, a friend of the artist with a silky voice, went on to explain the reasons why he never came out publicly.

Vandross feared the reaction of his mother and his adoring female fans.

She stated: “We talked about it. Basically, he did not want his mother to be – although she might have known – but he was not going to come out and say this to the world. He had a lot of lady fans, and he told me that he just didn’t want to upset the world.” Patti told the host.

She went on to say: “It was hard for him.”

Many people were appalled by the fact that LaBelle decided to speak on behalf of someone who is no longer here.

They found it was not appropriate for LaBelle to discuss a matter that was so personal.

Williams, who is not afraid of controversies or drama, jumped into the conversation to give her two cents.

The host of The Wendy Williams Show said that LaBelle had no business sharing such private information about the late R&B star.

Vandross took that secret to his grave, and his pal should have respected his choice to never come out of the closet, Williams claimed.

Williams added that LaBelle is not a real friend to Vandross because she violated his trust.

The TV personality told the audience: “She should have said ‘no comment.’ If he had asked me something like that, then – it’s okay for me to talk about it. I did not know Luther Vandross.”

She concluded: “He was not my friend. But, it’s not okay to talk about it when it’s your best friend. You know? It’s like a violation.”

The music icon, known for hits like “All The Woman I Need,” “Never Too Much,” and “Always And Forever,” passed away back in 2005.