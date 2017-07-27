Wendy Williams Slams Steve Harvey Following His Outrageous Behavior

It is safe to say that Wendy Williams and her fellow talk show host Steve Harvey are not friends! Yesterday, the diva appeared on The Stern Show and slammed the controversial Harvey over the treatment of his employees.

Harvey was involved in a huge scandal when he infamously sent a memo of demands to his entire staff back in May.

Howard Stern asked Wendy Williams if she would ever approach her staff as Harvey did.

‘I like Steve, but that whole thing with do not look at me and stuff, that is not the approach I take for my staff. And I have taken bits and pieces from people that I have admired — including Oprah, including you — but you know my mother and father, that’s the way they raised me,’ the daytime host answered.

As some may remember, in the spring, Harvey shocked his crew as well as his audiences with the outrageous mail.

‘I would like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show. There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in…Don’t open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me,’ the letter read.

Even as the memo was leaked online, the man refused to apologize for his behavior.

Harvey claimed that he’s always been open to people wanting to come and talk to him and while some were great, others started taking advantage of that freedom.

After the scandal had exploded, Harvey had a bizarre 40-minute meeting with his staff during which he almost started crying.

A spy claimed his ego was obviously bruised.

What do you think of Wendy Williams’ diss?