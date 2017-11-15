Wendy Williams Slams Kenya Moore’s Marriage As A Fraud As Her Own Marriage Continues To Crumble

Wendy Williams is digging herself an even bigger hole with the cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The talk show host just unleashed on Kenya Moore’s marriage to Marc Daly, even though her own marriage is also on the fritz. Is Williams on the verge of an emotional meltdown?

On a recent episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Hollywood Gossip reports that cracks in Moore’s brand-new marriage started to show. Williams latched on to the news and slammed Moore for having a fake marriage.

On the episode, Moore told her co-stars that her marriage is in trouble because her husband is living in New York while she is in Atlanta. She also revealed that Daly is a private person and doesn’t like his personal life being invaded by the media. After Moore’s emotional segment, Williams immediately criticized the RHOA star for not having a real marriage.

“You live in Atlanta, your man lives in Brooklyn,” Williams stated. “If you want to have a real marriage, you have to be in the same town, in the same house, in the same bed.”

Williams went on to say that she doesn’t believe Moore is actually married and that producers should kick her off the show if she can’t handle the pressure. As fans will recall, Moore announced her surprise wedding on social media this past summer.

The RHOA star did not allow Bravo to film the ceremony and pretty much kept everyone in the dark until after she tied the knot.

Although Wendy Williams was quick to dish out the insults, Radar reports that she is dealing with her own marital woes. Williams was just spotted outside of Barney’s in New York eating a large meal before going to the outlet’s restaurant for round two.

One eyewitness said that Williams appeared emotional during the outing and clearly wanted people to see her outside of the store.

Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter, was recently accused of cheating with a massage therapist named Sharina Hudson. The 46-year-old reportedly bought Hudson a home for three-quarters of a million dollars in New Jersey, only ten miles away from the mansion he shares with Williams.

Although Williams hasn’t commented on her struggling marriage, an insider claims that she’s going through an identity crisis in the wake of her husband’s affair.

Kenya Moore has not commented on Wendy Williams’ reaction to her marital struggles. New episodes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sunday nights on Bravo.