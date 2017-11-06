FREE NEWSLETTER
Wendy Williams Says “No” To Having Tamar Braxton As A Guest On Her Talk Show

Bridget Hill Posted On 11/06/2017
Tamar BraxtonSource: Billboard.com

Tamar Braxton has been involved in a media fiasco ever since she and her husband of almost nine years, Vince Herbert, officially split up. Tamar is about to turn her personal life into a reality TV show titled, Tamar & Vince, which starts on the 9th of November on WE tv.

However, Tamar is not allowed to take her travails to another fan-favorite series: The Wendy Williams Show.

On the newest episode of the production, Wendy opened up about how she feels about Tamar’s situation. She claimed, “Tamar, she wants to come to our show, but on account of – I can’t.”

When speaking to members of the audience, Wendy said she was “sorry” and she “can’t.” Furthermore, according to the media mogul, Williams “used her powder room for God’s sake!” – suggesting that the situation is “different” because of their close intrapersonal relationship.

Despite the reports, it’s always possible Wendy will change her mind in the future. Be that as it may, Williams conceded that she is aware that everyone would love to become privy to the gossip involving Tamar and her estranged husband, Vince Herbert.

In a report from TMZ, sources close to Braxton claim she is not willing to talk things out and repair her broken relationship with Herbert.

The publication reported there is “absolutely no chance she’ll go back to Vince.” However, Herbert apparently wants to make things work.

The singer has moved out of their house, and Vince told his closest friends that marriage counseling is an option at this point.

Despite his desire to ameliorate their marriage, Tamar is promoting the show herself away from her ex-husband and is reportedly focusing on her career and personal life only.

