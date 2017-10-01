FREE NEWSLETTER
Wendy Williams ‘Putting On Brave Face’ For The Cameras But She’s Furious Over The Cheating Scandal

Brandon Fitch Posted On 10/01/2017
Wendy Williams 'Putting On Brave Face' For The Cameras But She's Furious Over The Cheating Scandal

Wendy Williams has to deal with all the reports of her husband Kevin Hunter’s cheating. According to a source, the talk show host is staying focused on her work.

Wendy is in the middle of a messy cheating scandal with her husband, but this didn’t stop her from doing her job.

 

She has been putting on her signature smile amid allegations that Kevin stepped out on her with his friend Sharina Hudson.

According to an insider, the whole embarrassment of the scandal starts getting to her. She doesn’t like the fact that he has a female friend at all even if it hasn’t been confirmed that he cheated on her.

This is not something that Wendy wants to deal with at all. But she is doing everything because she has to.

‘Wendy is putting on a courageous face for the cameras, but behind the scenes she is furious,’ an insider close to Wendy confessed.

The same source went on to say that Wendy ‘cannot believe that Kevin would put her in a situation like this, and she’s utterly mortified. Kevin swears blind that he wasn’t romantically involved with Sharina, but he’s cheated on her before, so Wendy can’t help thinking there’s some truth to the reports. They already had trust issues, and this latest scandal has just added more fuel to the fire.’

 

‘Wendy has made it crystal clear to Kevin that he’s skating on fragile ice right now, and if he puts a foot wrong then their marriage is over,’ the source added.

‘The last thing Wendy wants is to go through another painful divorce, but there’s no way she’s going to be publicly disrespected like this.’

In her biography which is called Wendy’s Got the Heat the star uses the pseudonym Robert Morris III to refer to her husband. She split from him before marrying Kevin back in 1997.

1 Comment

Tina not Sharina
10/01/2017 at 3:24 pm
Reply

Wendy you have spent years tell others peoples life’s Pains….Now tell Yours! If you really 100 why??… Cause we want to know all the Gossip!!! including YOURS.


