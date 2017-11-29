FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Blake Griffin ciara Bette Midler hoda kotb abby lee miller rosie o'donnell amber portwood matt lauer corey feldman ann curry kendall jenner bernice burgos khloe kardashian justin bieber katie holmes blake shelton kylie jenner meghan markle tamar braxton t.i. gabourey sidibe 21 Savage catelynn lowell
Home » Entertainment

Wendy Williams On Matt Lauer’s Firing Following Alleged Sexual Misconduct: ‘I Don’t Feel Bad’ For The ‘Lecher’

Nick Markus Posted On 11/29/2017
4
3.6K Views
26


wendy williams matt lauerSource: news965.com

Following his NBC firing over accusations of sexual assault, Wendy Williams made sure to slam Matt Lauer. She even called him a ‘lecher,’ only to add a sassy, ‘sorry not sorry.’

Today, the man was the topic of discussion during the woman’s ‘Hot Topics’ segment, and Williams did not hold back at all!

After reflecting on his more than two-decades-long career, she then asked the audience: ‘How do you feel sorry [for him]?’

Wendy talked about his estranged wife and children, his not so great past with ex Today host Ann Curry and she even claimed the man earned a whopping $20 million at the network.

‘Sorry not sorry, in Demi Lovato’s name. Sorry not sorry, Matt Lauer. The streets have been talking since forever; you and your $20 million paycheck. How do you feel sorry? In the name of Ann Curry, who has probably turned her orange juice into a mimosa this morning… Now his kids have to deal with their father who is a lecher. I do not feel bad. Now he has got to deal with his estranged wife, allegedly, and his two kids whose friends are probably teasing them mercifully as we speak. Damn you, Matt,’ Wendy ranted.

The Today show on November 29 was definitely different without Matt Lauer.

When the fans of the show tunes in, the man was no longer at the hosting table alongside Savannah Guthrie but was instead replaced with Hoda Kotb.

The emotionally distraught co-hosts had to explain that someone complained about Lauer’s alleged sexual assault and that led to his absence.

The statement also made it very clear that it may not have been an isolated incident either.

Later on in the day, it was reported that ‘An NBC staff member came forward with a claim that Matt sexually assaulted her at the Olympics [at Sochi in 2014]. She did not go to the media, but made a complaint to NBC’s human resources, and the evidence was so compelling that Matt was fired on Tuesday night. The victim said she has evidence this has happened to other women as well.’

Advertisement

Was Wendy too harsh or is she completely right in slamming Lauer like that?

Post Views: 3,559

Read more about matt lauer wendy williams

Advertisement

You may also like
Hoda Kotb On Matt Lauer Firing – “I Think People Commit Sins”
11/29/2017
People Are Remembering Matt Lauer’s Contentious Corey Feldman Interview After Firing
11/29/2017
Ann Curry Reacts To Matt Lauer Getting Fired From NBC’s ‘TODAY’
11/29/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
4 Comments

Nic
11/29/2017 at 4:15 pm
Reply

All that happens in the dark always comes to light.


Brenda Melady
11/29/2017 at 3:56 pm
Reply

People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Remember that Wendy Williams


Denise Jackson
11/29/2017 at 1:22 pm
Reply

Everyone has things that they have done.So all this talking about people needs to stop. We are just humans.


Walter Wynnchok
11/29/2017 at 1:21 pm
Reply

The Witch-hunt has begun…


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *