Wendy Williams On Matt Lauer’s Firing Following Alleged Sexual Misconduct: ‘I Don’t Feel Bad’ For The ‘Lecher’

Following his NBC firing over accusations of sexual assault, Wendy Williams made sure to slam Matt Lauer. She even called him a ‘lecher,’ only to add a sassy, ‘sorry not sorry.’

Today, the man was the topic of discussion during the woman’s ‘Hot Topics’ segment, and Williams did not hold back at all!

After reflecting on his more than two-decades-long career, she then asked the audience: ‘How do you feel sorry [for him]?’

Wendy talked about his estranged wife and children, his not so great past with ex Today host Ann Curry and she even claimed the man earned a whopping $20 million at the network.

‘Sorry not sorry, in Demi Lovato’s name. Sorry not sorry, Matt Lauer. The streets have been talking since forever; you and your $20 million paycheck. How do you feel sorry? In the name of Ann Curry, who has probably turned her orange juice into a mimosa this morning… Now his kids have to deal with their father who is a lecher. I do not feel bad. Now he has got to deal with his estranged wife, allegedly, and his two kids whose friends are probably teasing them mercifully as we speak. Damn you, Matt,’ Wendy ranted.

The Today show on November 29 was definitely different without Matt Lauer.

When the fans of the show tunes in, the man was no longer at the hosting table alongside Savannah Guthrie but was instead replaced with Hoda Kotb.

The emotionally distraught co-hosts had to explain that someone complained about Lauer’s alleged sexual assault and that led to his absence.

The statement also made it very clear that it may not have been an isolated incident either.

Later on in the day, it was reported that ‘An NBC staff member came forward with a claim that Matt sexually assaulted her at the Olympics [at Sochi in 2014]. She did not go to the media, but made a complaint to NBC’s human resources, and the evidence was so compelling that Matt was fired on Tuesday night. The victim said she has evidence this has happened to other women as well.’

Was Wendy too harsh or is she completely right in slamming Lauer like that?