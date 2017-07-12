Wendy Williams Makes Rare Appearance With Family Amid Bizarre Behavior Rumors

Wendy Williams is surely a character if nothing else. The TV host with absolutely no filters recently made a rare public appearance with her husband and teenage son.

Williams, Kevin Hunter, and Kevin Hunter Jr were all smiles on July 11 at Planet Hollywood Times Square for The Hunter Foundation Charity. It has been years since the three were seen photographed together.

This appearance comes after Wendy William has been accused of some extremely outlandish behavior on the set of “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Sources say that she has been late to set multiple times, exhibiting diva tendencies, and has been disrespecting her assistants and camera crew constantly. The rumored incidences have gotten so bad that some of the employees want to quit!

If you watch the show, you would know that Suzanne Bass is not only a huge part behind the scenes while she serves as producer, but she’s also co-host when Wendy wants input on something. Last month Wendy put Suzanne on the spot when she called her ignorant on in front of a studio audience and on national television!

Apparently, the former radio personality was covering the story of Nick Young’s arrest when Suzanne laughed. Williams then let her have it — on camera!

Fans of the show caught the moment and criticized her for disrespecting Suzanne.

The next day Wendy came to work and, sort of, apologized to Suzanne and told the angry viewers to mind their business. A statement that is hypocritical since the daytime-disher has made a profession out of “minding people’s business.”

After the Suzanne fiasco, Wendy, who has admitted to drug use in the past, has been accused of it again by fans for her disheveled looks and erratic behavior during taping.

Some viewers have a theory that the 52-year-old may be undergoing more plastic surgery. The allegations would explain the claims of drug use to treat pain.

Williams is constantly under scrutiny for her insensitive comments towards other celebrities and unapologetic attitude. Hopefully, the show runner will realize that her actions have effects and change for the better.