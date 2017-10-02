Wendy Williams Is In ‘Complete Denial’ About Her Husband’s Double Life With His Longtime Mistress

Wendy Williams’ husband Kevin Hunter has found himself in the middle of yet another cheating scandal. While Hunter deals with the backlash of his womanizing ways, Williams is talking about the scandal on-air, but body experts think she may be in complete denial behind-the-scenes.

After news broke that Hunter is living a double life with his mistress Sharina, Williams went on air and simply said, “I stand by my man.”

After she made the claims, relationship expert Hunt Ethridge explained that it looked like the talk show queen was in “some sort of denial.” Ethridge continued to explain that denial is a form of self-protection because it is hard to deal with the realization that your feelings and judgments are so far “off the mark.”

According to the reports, Williams is doing a lot of damage control in the wake of Hunter’s latest scandal. After being embarrassed by the cheating allegations, the TV host reportedly banned Hunter from hanging out with his good friend Sharina.

If Hunter doesn’t abide by the rules, Williams is prepared to walk away from their marriage.

The sources claim that Williams wants to make their relationship work but hates being embarrassed by the cheating scandals. To prevent future allegations, Williams doesn’t want her husband going out with Sharina in public or even talking to her on the phone.

Although she believes Hunter can change, Williams told him that she’d take drastic measures if he doesn’t comply with the new rules.

i wonder if Wendy Williams gonna talk about her husband's affair on hot topics pic.twitter.com/XoH3mkO3HD — Ty (@Freexone_) September 25, 2017

This, of course, isn’t the first time Hunter has been embroiled in a cheating scandal. In a 2013 interview, Wendy Williams confessed that her husband had been unfaithful. The affair happened back in 2001, but it sounds like Hunter hasn’t changed his womanizing ways. In fact, Williams’ former boyfriend, Mitchell Rose, said that Hunter has always had eyes for other women.

Rose dated Williams in the late nineties and revealed that he knew Hunter before they got married. Rose says that Hunter always showed up at bars with a crew and never had the same girl by his side.

Even worse, Rose claims Hunter is a jealous man who drove a wedge between him and Williams.

The latest cheating scandal involved Hunter leading a double life with a local masseuse. Wendy Williams has defended Hunter’s controversial actions in the past, but it sounds like she’s giving him one more chance to get his life together.

If Hunter doesn’t turn things around soon, their marriage of twenty years could be in jeopardy.