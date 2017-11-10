Wendy Williams’ Husband Spotted Out With His Alleged Mistress Sharina Hudson

Just a few days after Wendy Williams collapsed on her daytime talk show, it looks like her husband Kevin Hunter was spotted picking up his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson. Check out more details.

According to DailyMailTV, Kevin was seen picking up Sharina in his red Bentley from a Manhattan office building just a few days ago.

Then he was seen again dropping her back off on Tuesday.

The two of them have been reportedly carrying on an affair for ten years and alluded to them being engaged or married.

Sharina was seen donning a diamond ring on her ring finger, and Kevin allegedly moved her into a $765,000 house in Jersey.

Rumors surrounding his alleged infidelities hit the Internet earlier this year, reportedly leading to Wendy firing members of her staff.

Wendy made it clear that she’s standing by her man. ‘Without giving the story too much attention, you can believe what you want,’ she said while flashing her ring.

‘I stand by my guy,’ she said. ‘We commuted this morning. All is well in Hunterville. Don’t believe the hype, and if there was hype, believe me, you—I would let you know.’

An insider told TheDailyMail that Wendy isn’t the same since the cheating rumor started in September.

‘She’s not the same bubbly person that she typically is. She looks very sad and is extremely subdued. It’s been painful to watch,’ the insider said.

Kevin doesn’t have the best reputation among sources allegedly connected to Wendy.

‘Kevin is not an easy guy to be around or work with. Everyone from the most junior production staffer to the executives at Debmar wants to deal only with Wendy. No one wants Kevin anywhere near the show or Wendy,’ an insider confessed.

‘I mean he bought this woman a house, his name is on her letterbox, when is the humiliation going to be enough for Wendy to call time on this marriage?’ another source said about the subject.