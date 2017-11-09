Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter’s Alleged Affair With Sharina Hudson Is Starting To Take A Toll On TV Host

Allegations about Wendy Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter, having a torrid affair with a massage therapist named Sharina Hudson have taken a toll on her.

A close source to Williams explained that in the past weeks, the host of The Wendy Williams Show has been going through sleepless nights and is battling anxiety.

Williams, who recently fainted on live television, is also having problems eating.

However, do not expect Williams ever to address the issues keeping her awake at night on her program.

The same insider went on to say that Williams is behaving like an ostrich, hiding her head in the sand, and pretending like all is well.

A concerned friend told a well-known publication: “Wendy has been under so much stress recently, and it is taking a toll on her health. She has had terrible problems sleeping, she has pretty much lost her appetite, and she is battling anxiety. Wendy could do with a break, but she refuses to take any time off from filming [her talk show]. It is like Wendy is just brushing everything under the table and pretending that nothing is wrong.”

The tipster went on to say: “[Wendy] still hasn’t properly addressed the cheating rumors [surrounding her husband] — she is just carrying on as if everything is normal. However, it is not, and although she is putting on a brave face, she knows deep down that things are not right. If she confronts Kevin though, and it turns out that he has been cheating on her, then she has so much to lose — he is not just her husband and the father of her son, he is also her business partner.”

Viewers of the BET series are conflicted by Williams issues.

One person said Williams should leave her husband and explained: “When you stay with a man who you KNOW don’t want you is that his fault or your self-torture? Nobody can do nothing you do not sit around and allow…She needs to handle her business and see her husband and his mistress; she loves to dabble in people business now her is on the streets, and she is keeping quiet.”

Another individual said to have compassion towards the TV star and added: “He gonna stay long enough to get that check then he is out-ski lol Leave Wendy alone. Don’t kick people when they are down. Wait until she gets back up. But I gotta say that she needs to let him go. All she is doing is paying for his and his mistress bills.”

A third commenter, who found this story funny, claimed: “So what! Who cares! She the only going through that “BS” welcome to HOT TOPICS!Karma beating the shit outta Wendy these days huh?”

