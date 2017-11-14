Wendy Williams Gives Fans An Update On Her Health; She Also Has A Message To The Haters

Wendy Williams has a lot to celebrate especially after she shot her 1500th episode of the Wendy Williams show just a couple of weeks after fainting on live TV. On Monday, AJ Calloway from Extra’s spoke with Wendy. Check out what she had to say to her fans and enemies as well!

Wendy assured her fans that she’s doing just fine after collapsing on live TV during her Halloween show.

1500 How You Doin’s Later… 💜 A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Nov 13, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

She explained, ‘Fainting is something that happens to people. The best place to faint probably is on national TV, ’cause all my doctors called — I didn’t have to call them — and kept late hours and worked around my schedule. I did not have any pain when I got up. I was waiting three days… I don’t have a lump on my head, no headache, and I’m fine.’

Wendy rolled her eyes at headlines that she has lost too much weight, saying, ‘They are so jealous. Excuse me, do I look too skinny? I weigh 145 pounds. I am sleek, lean, and living my life.’

Regarding her colossal show milestone, Wendy said, ‘I don’t want a celebration party for 1500 episodes, I want to go home and be with my husband and my kid and rock back and forth and be grateful.’

She continued saying that ‘I also won’t be going out and buying diamonds, ’cause you know you never know when it’s all gonna end.’

Always love talking with you @ajcalloway! #wendy1500 #extraextra A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:47am PST

When Wendy was asked what has changed the most for her since her first show, she commented, ‘I’m even more guarded now. I appreciate the little things.’

‘People didn’t think we’d be here past the first episode based on my reckless radio careers,’ Wendy confessed.

‘People in the game looked at me like trash, ‘Psst, what’s she doing here? She’s on daytime TV, and I’m on daytime TV? Something has got to be wrong. My radio peeps said she’d be back — watch this fail.’

When she was asked to send a message to all her haters, Wendy replied, ‘Pick a finger.’ Great job, Wendy! We wish you all the best!