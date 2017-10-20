FREE NEWSLETTER
Wendy Williams Fires Employees For Leaking Her Husband’s Cheating Story

Brandon Fitch Posted On 10/20/2017
Wendy Williams Fires Employees For Leaking Her Husband's Cheating StorySource: youtube.com

It seems that Wendy Williams reportedly has a few disloyal employees at her show, The Wendy Williams Show. A report coming from theJasmineBrand, Wendy found out that some of her employees including some high-powered staffers such as producers, fabricated and leaked the story about her husband Kevin Hunter’s supposed cheating scandal.

‘The story was 100% made up, and Wendy knows the woman,’ a few sources told the site.

 

‘It’s not true at all.’ The insiders continued saying that Wendy ‘found out who was behind the story and they were actually people from her staff.’

‘She fired anyone who was connected to the story because it was not only fake,’ according to the sources, ‘but it showed how disloyal they were to her.’

The sources added, ‘She can’t trust someone who would do that to her. She fired a number of her staff, including some producers.’

‘Look, Wendy trusts her husband,’ claimed the sources, referring to Wendy’s statement in which she said she’s standing by her husband and that her marriage to Kevin is doing fine.

‘She knows that women want him, especially more now than ever,’ the sources concluded. ‘She’s not letting any of this get to her.’

But the report turns out to be false. A rep for The Wendy Williams Show, Alexandra Sinclair, denies the claims discussed above, saying that Wendy didn’t fire anyone from her show.

 

That feeling when tomorrow is a full hour of extra hot topics! 😍

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on

Wendy’s husband Kevin was previously reported to have a 10-year affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist named Sharina Hudson.

But Wendy publicly defended him, saying, ‘You can believe what you want, but…I stand by my guy.’ She confessed, ‘All is well in Hunterville,’ before concluding, ‘Don’t believe the hype and if there was hype, believe me, I would let you know.’

Gloria C
10/20/2017 at 5:38 pm
Reply

Liar..liar..pants on fire! Her husband is a liar and a cheater and WW knows it. She is too humiliated n embarrassed to admit it.


