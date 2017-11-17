Wendy Williams Doesn’t Think Terry Crews Is Brave For Speaking About His Sexual Assault Experience

Starting with the Harvey Weinstein scandal, many A-listers in Hollywood have come forward with their own stories. There is a common misconception that women are the only ones who have had these experiences but it’s not true at all. Terry Crews has spoken out about his own situation but Wendy Williams claims that she’s not impressed.

It seems that the talk show host has two conflicting views. She doesn’t think he’s brave because the move may ruin his career but she’s glad that he did.

Williams told the audience of the “Wendy Williams Show” during Hot Topics: “I was asked in my meeting this morning, do I think it was brave of him to come out. I said, ‘No, it’s not brave, he’s just talking. I’m glad Terry came forward to expose, unfortunately I feel that in the race war that’s going on in this country still, Terry will suffer. But good for you Terry and shame on you bald man”

This comes after Terry Crews originally took to Twitter and then followed up with an interview on “Good Morning America” recounting his encounter with a big name Hollywood executive who he says groped him while he was with his wife. The incident happened at a party in 2016.

The name of the bigwig agent is Adam Venit, the head of WME motion picture group that represents some of the top actors in the game. Venit is currently on leave from his position at the company.

Although Wendy has a right to her opinion, Terry Crews is actually very brave for speaking out considering that there is a stigma when men, especially men of color, accuse another man or woman of sexual assault.

Advertisement

What do you think Wendy Williams was trying to say? Do you agree or disagree with the host?