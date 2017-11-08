FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kylie jenner khloe kardashian tamar braxton kris jenner teresa giudice javi marroquin chrissy teigen blac chyna joe alwyn t.i. bella hadid Gabourey Sidibe wendy williams caitlyn jenner angelina jolie portia de rossi rihanna Lionel Richie kim zolciak paris jackson scott disick megyn kelly drake
Home » Entertainment

Wendy Williams Criticizes Lionel Richie For Allowing Daughter Sofia To Date Scott Disick

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/08/2017
1
633 Views
1


wendy williamsSource: wmagazine.com

Wendy Williams slammed Lionel Richie for not doing something about his 19-year-old daughter Sofia dating Scott Disick. The TV host pretty much criticised the man’s parenting skills.

Williams made Sofia Richie and Scott Disick a ‘Hot Topic’ on yesterday’s show.

‘At this particular point, if I were Lionel, I would be saying, ‘Damn, if I was not dancing on the ceiling, maybe I would have been there to at least tell her that dating a 34-year-old man is not right for a 19-year-old girl, at the very least. Sofia Richie, you are too young to be dating a 34-year-old man, no matter who he is. And, Lionel, stop dancing on the ceiling,’ Wendy ranted, finishing with a nod to one of the man’s songs with the same title.

The woman also stated that Scott was ‘ancient’ compared to Sofia, pointing out that there is a 15 year age difference between them.

She even said that she’d rather have her date Tyga just because he is ‘more age appropriate.’

Despite the fact that Scott Disick admitted that he hasn’t been satisfied with relationships ever since he and Kourtney split, things have been heating up between him and Sofia.

On the other hand, other reports have claimed that their romance was never too serious and that it has already faded.

Still, the two are currently on a trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico having fun, bathing half naked together.

Advertisement

Do you agree with Wendy that Sofia is way too young for Scott?

Post Views: 633

Read more about Lionel Richie scott disick wendy williams sofia rochie

Advertisement

You may also like
Khloe Tries To Hash Out The Drama Between Kourtney And Scott, Calls Them ‘F**king Sick!’
11/09/2017
Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter’s Alleged Affair With Sharina Hudson Is Starting To Take A Toll On TV Host
11/09/2017
Wendy Williams Asks Lionel Richie’s Daughter Sofia To Stop Dating Scott Disick — She Is Too Young
11/08/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Bren
11/09/2017 at 11:47 am
Reply

Absolutely! Not only is he too old for her, he has 3 kids, was not faithful, immature, drinks too much and is known for being out of control. I pray that Sofia comes to her senses. I know she’s technically an adult but he is a bad decision.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *