Wendy Williams Criticizes Kenya Moore Over Her ‘Fake’ Marriage

Wendy Williams is taking a shot at Kenya Moore’s marriage to Marc Daly, even though her own marriage is rumored to be quite rocky lately.

On a recent episode of the RHOA, Kenya told her co-stars that her marriage is in trouble because her husband is living in New York while she remains in Atlanta.

Wendy Williams Tells Kenya Moore To ‘Shut Up’ After ‘RHOA’ Meltdown About Her Marriage (Video) (via @HollywoodLife) https://t.co/FjfqeOagYq — TMZ (@TMZ) November 15, 2017

Kenya also revealed that Daly is a private person and doesn’t want his personal life invaded by the media and Bravo’s cameras.

Wendy took advantage of her emotional moment by criticizing the ‘RHOA’ star for not having a real marriage.

‘You live in Atlanta, your man lives in Brooklyn,’ Williams stated. ‘If you want to have a real marriage, you have to be in the same town, in the same house, in the same bed.’

It seems that Wendy doesn’t believe Moore is really married and she thinks the producers should kick Kenya off the show. The reason is that she doesn’t seem to handle pressure very well.

Meanwhile, Radar stated that Wendy continues to deal with her own marital issues.

Her husband, Kevin Hunter, was recently accused of cheating with a massage therapist named Sharina Hudson.

The winter weather is quickly approaching! What’s your favorite winter trend? ❄️ #FauxFur #Fashion #Velvet A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Nov 16, 2017 at 2:44pm PST



Even if Wendy hasn’t commented on Kevin’s alleged infidelity, an insider claims that she’s going through an identity crisis in the wake of her husband’s affair.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, rumors continue saying that Wendy and her husband are going to be milking this fake storyline about the fake mistress for a while because they have a deal going on with Daily Mail and it’s spinoff TV news show to continue this storyline. Fans think that the story will continue at least until the beginning of next year.