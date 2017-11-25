Wendy Williams Blasts People Who Say She Is Too Thin — TV Host Steps Out Without Makeup In New Photo

Do not be a hater that is what Wendy Williams is telling the people who are claiming she is too thin.

The former radio host is showing those throwing shade that she is unbothered by stepping out makeup free.

Williams is known for dishing it; she recently went after Nicki Minaj, Kenya Moore, Tyrese, and 50 Cent. However, can she take it?

The host of the Wendy Williams Show recently fainted on live TV, and many were quick to point to her tiny frame as a problem.

She appeared on Extra where she slammed the naysayers.

The mother of one stated: “They are so jealous. Excuse me, do I look too skinny? I weigh 145 pounds. I am sleek, lean, and living my life.”

She said the fainting had nothing to do with her weight.

She confessed: “Fainting is something that happens to people. The best place to faint probably is on national TV because all my doctors called — I did not have to call them — and kept late hours and worked around my schedule. I did not have any pain when I got up. I do not have a lump on my head, no headache, and I am fine.”

In a past interview, Williams revealed how she was able to lose 50 pounds.

She said: “I go to the gym because it is not about me losing weight at this point, it is about me trying to fight heart disease. Slow and steady is the name of the game. It is not going to happen overnight. I no longer believe in fad diets, crash diets…yes, I did have a jump-start because years ago I did get the liposuction and a tummy tuck, but I have to say that, if there is a poster child for plastic surgery and the jump-off to a new lifestyle, it would be me.”

However, some of Williams’ friends are worried about her eating habits.

One source claimed: “Friends and family fear that Wendy’s symptoms could be caused by something much more serious. They know how hard Wendy works on her show, and they also know that, sometimes, long hours mean that Wendy neglects regular meals or other simple needs. They are worried that lack of sleep, stress or poor diet may all be factors that could have led to Wendy fainting. The feeling among those close to her is that something is seriously wrong and they are desperate to help before things get worse.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the story?