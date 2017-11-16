Wendy Williams Blasts Kandi Burruss And Kenya Moore On Her Show — Some ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Fans Feel It Was Harsh

In the latest episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the famous TV host bashed reality stars, Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss.

Williams said she watched the recent installment of The Real Housewives of Atlanta where Moore poured her heart out about her husband, Marc Daly, and their marital issues.

Williams laughed at the whole scene and went on to say: “I do not want to get divorced Shut up!”

The media personality continued to drag the RHOA talent by claiming that the marriage is fake.

The mother of one said: “I do not even know that she is really married, but if you really are married, you are just beginning. You wanna know the pressure of being married in the public eye?”

Williams, who is also battling her own marital problems, went on to say: “I believe nothing she says. I think they need to kick her off the show.”

Williams was not done for the day; she went after Kandi Burrus for the drama she is causing with Xscape.

Burruss was on Watch What Happens Live! where she explained that she would not be involved in the group’s new album.

Williams responded by: “I love you Kandi, but the group can survive without you.”

Williams went on to say that Burruss is boring and will not be missed if she leaves.

Xscape diva Tamika Scott addressed the split rumors by saying: “Me and the girls visited Watch What Happens Live, with @bravoandy this past Sunday and we got a lot of slack from the interview. We, Xscape, as a group are definitely working hard to give our fans an ultimate night to Remember performance for our Great Xscape Tour, with all Four original members. As dysfunctional as we look behind the scenes, we are working as mature women to rebuild our friendship/ and working relationships. Yes, things take time, and we are making sure to give it just that. Nothing happens over night. To our real fans that believe in us Thank You! To the judgemental few of you, keep your pointless penny thoughts to yourselves. Just Know that God Brought this back together and he is in CONTROL. We will not disappoint you!! Thank you!!! God Bless!!!”

Some commenters say that Williams might have gone too deep on this one.