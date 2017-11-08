Wendy Williams Asks Lionel Richie’s Daughter Sofia To Stop Dating Scott Disick — She Is Too Young

Wendy Williams is not here for the shenanigans that are going on between Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia, and Scott Disick, so she is doing what she does best — call them out.

On the latest episode of the Wendy Williams Show, she directly spoke to the famous R&B singer and songwriter by saying “come get your daughter.”

Williams, whose husband is embroiled in a cheating scandal, said it is not normal for Sofia who is barely 19 years old to be dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy who is 34.

Disick, famous for his rehab stints and appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, is also a father of three young children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

Williams said: “At this particular point, if I were Lionel, I would be saying, ‘Damn, if I wasn’t dancing on the ceiling, maybe I would’ve been there to at least tell her that dating a 34-year-old man is not right for a 19-year-old girl, at the very least.”

She added: “Sofia Richie, you are too young to be dating a 34-year-old man, no matter who he is. And, Lionel, stop dancing on the ceiling. Scott is ancient at 34-years-old and Sofia is 19,” she said. “I mean, not for nothing, I would rather her date Tyga, than date Scott, only because Tyga is more age appropriate.”

Poor Williams, she will need to get used to the odd couple. A source claimed that they are in love and are even thinking about marriage.

The insider stated: “He has been saying the same thing. This is way more than what he has had with any of the other girls. Scott and Sofia have a real friendship. It is more than just physical attraction. They have a deep connection. He is even started saying that he could see himself settling down and marrying her.”

The person added: “Scott is not trying to get Sofia pregnant, but he would not be against it if what they would call a mistake were to happen. They are taking it day by day, and if it were to happen, he’d fully support the child. Sophia has fallen hard for him. They are officially a couple, and she feels like they could have a real future.”

Some commenters believe that Williams should stop lecturing others on their life choices while some of her own are questionable.