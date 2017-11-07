FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
wendy williams kenya moore khloe kardashian alec baldwin briana dejesus david beador kylie jenner kourtney kardashian lamar odom travis scott t.i. la la anthony justin bieber harvey weinstein blake shelton tyga younes bendjima r. kelly porsha williams phaedra parks rasheeda frost kanye west tamron hall
Home » Entertainment

Wendy Williams And Her Alleged Cheating Husband Kevin Hunter Are Closer Than Ever After Halloween Fainting Incident

Mel Walker Posted On 11/07/2017
2
1.2K Views
0


Wendy Williams Kevin Hunter Cheating HealthHuffington Post

A health scare has made it possible for Wendy Williams and her alleged cheating husband, Kevin Hunter, to get closer.

Last week, Williams gave her viewers a huge fright as she was hosting her Halloween episode.

The controversial TV star was about to say the word contestant when she fainted.

Her staff rushed to her side, and she was eventually taken to a nearby hospital where doctors determined she was dehydrated.

Williams returned to her hosting duties, and she shared more details about the incident.

The media personality said she was happy that she was trending on social media and explained that her husband has been very supportive throughout the ordeal.

The mother of one told the audience: “The paramedics are here… It is chaos… I am on the floor… the next thing I know my husband [Kevin Hunter] comes out and collects me and brings me backstage. He knows that what I want to do, and that is, hurry up, giddy up, because I want to come back out here and close the show like the champ I am because I do. And, maybe that is my fault for pushing myself too hard, but I have a hard work ethic.”

She said it was terrifying, but if she ever faints again she will make sure she is dressed for the occasion — she will wear a crown.

Williams confessed: “So we come back from the break, and I heard nothing that she [the producer] said. It was terrifying. It was so scary, but all I could think of was, ‘Don’t pull the podium on you because that will make for worse’ … I promised myself two things: This is never going to happen again. Second of all, if it is going to go down, it is got to be as cute as I can make it. So I am going down with the crown, and I am not pulling this plexiglass podium down on me to break my bones.”

Hunter was caught leaving the home of his mistress a few weeks ago.

It was claimed that Hunter has been having an extramarital affair for over ten years and Williams is aware of the situation.

Advertisement

Williams told the world that her marriage is fine and there are no plans for a divorce.

Post Views: 1,199

Read more about wendy williams

Advertisement

You may also like
Wendy Williams Says “No” To Having Tamar Braxton As A Guest On Her Talk Show
11/06/2017
Wendy Williams Blames Her Fall On Live TV On Menopause
11/03/2017
Paris Jackson Blasts Wendy Williams For ‘Toxic Obsession’ With Her Family; She Tells Wendy To Go See A Psychiatrist
11/03/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Gloria Smith-Matthews
11/07/2017 at 3:50 pm
Reply

Wendy Williams pulled her prime act when she faked that fall on her talk show.
Her husband does not want her anymore. He is only interested in the money she earns. She doesn’t want her husband, she wants to keep her money, and not split her earnings, and pay for him to live with his mistress. She might as well give it up, it is over, and in his head, he is already gone.


PhxAz
11/07/2017 at 3:47 pm
Reply

She deflects away from the marriage issues she has but its apparently affecting her in many ways and keeping it low key is getting harder and harder. Its clear as day that she doesn’t mind sharing her husband with his mistress. Wendy NEEDS to get Her Self together.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *