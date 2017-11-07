Wendy Williams And Her Alleged Cheating Husband Kevin Hunter Are Closer Than Ever After Halloween Fainting Incident

A health scare has made it possible for Wendy Williams and her alleged cheating husband, Kevin Hunter, to get closer.

Last week, Williams gave her viewers a huge fright as she was hosting her Halloween episode.

The controversial TV star was about to say the word contestant when she fainted.

Her staff rushed to her side, and she was eventually taken to a nearby hospital where doctors determined she was dehydrated.

Williams returned to her hosting duties, and she shared more details about the incident.

The media personality said she was happy that she was trending on social media and explained that her husband has been very supportive throughout the ordeal.

The mother of one told the audience: “The paramedics are here… It is chaos… I am on the floor… the next thing I know my husband [Kevin Hunter] comes out and collects me and brings me backstage. He knows that what I want to do, and that is, hurry up, giddy up, because I want to come back out here and close the show like the champ I am because I do. And, maybe that is my fault for pushing myself too hard, but I have a hard work ethic.”

She said it was terrifying, but if she ever faints again she will make sure she is dressed for the occasion — she will wear a crown.

Williams confessed: “So we come back from the break, and I heard nothing that she [the producer] said. It was terrifying. It was so scary, but all I could think of was, ‘Don’t pull the podium on you because that will make for worse’ … I promised myself two things: This is never going to happen again. Second of all, if it is going to go down, it is got to be as cute as I can make it. So I am going down with the crown, and I am not pulling this plexiglass podium down on me to break my bones.”

Hunter was caught leaving the home of his mistress a few weeks ago.

It was claimed that Hunter has been having an extramarital affair for over ten years and Williams is aware of the situation.

Advertisement

Williams told the world that her marriage is fine and there are no plans for a divorce.