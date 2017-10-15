Wendy Williams And 50 Cent Feud Escalates: ‘I Don’t Care You Grew Up Without A Father, Get A Life!’

It is pretty clear that the feud between the two is escalating more and more as days go by. Wendy Williams and 50 Cent have been involved in a raging battle, and now, it was the woman’s turn to shoot back at the rapper.

During Wendy’s Hot Topics section, the popular host lashed out.

The 53-year-old shared with her fans a video on social media, captioning it: ‘HOT TOPICS: 50 Cent celebrated his son’s 21st birthday by throwing a ‘child support release party.’ Keep watching at wendyshow.com.’

During the clip, Williams slammed the performer without holding back at all!

‘I do not care that you didn’t grow up with a father … And that your mom whatever happened when you were 8 and you were shot 9 times. You are 42. You have got a 21-year-old son. Get a life.’

The response came following 50 Cent posting a pic of Wendy on his personal social media.

The photo was of the host in a bathing suit, and the rapper claimed she was ugly.

He then took it even further by comparing her to the Beast from Beauty and the Beast.

‘Your husband isn’t a bad man. He deserves a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherf*****. Focus on your own s*** b****. Oh yeah we in club LUST tonight you’re invited.LOL #50centralbet.’

In the post, 50 Cent was talking about the affair Wendy’s husband allegedly had for 32 years with a massage therapist.