Website Scams People Using Christina El Moussa’s Name!

As if Christina El Moussa’s divorce scandal is not enough, she’s now been thrown into another problematic situation – this time a scam!

The Flip or Flop star has recently been targeted by a website, posing as People magazine, that credited her as the creator of a new anti-wrinkle product, Vinetics-C.

The site stated that the skincare line makes up “close to 50 percent” of her income with estranged husband, Tarek El Moussa, allowing her to “take care of my family without having to depend on staying together with Tarek.”

Furthermore, the site also created a fake Instagram post allegedly from her.

“Tarek and I were having problems long before we broke up. I knew that my livelihood would be become threatened if I didn’t take action, so I worked with a talented team to create Vinetics-C Anti-Wrinkle Serum to take care of my family without having to depend on staying together with Tarek.”

In order not to be discovered, the site later on claimed that the reality TV star changed the caption.

“This is absolutely NOT true, and it is a bogus website. This is not from People’s website, and is clearly a scam with a made-up website address to give the false impression that Christina endorses this product or has made these false claims. This is clearly an example of someone trying to take advantage of the current difficult situation she is going through in the public eye,” stated El Moussa’s spokesman.

”We will forward [the website] to her attorney,” the spokesperson added.

As you may already know, Christina and Tarek have been working on the last season of Flip or Flop even after their split was made public. The two hope their divorce scandal will not affect the ratings of the HGTV show.

According to a trusty insider, the two “are very much committed and want to continue to work together and continue the show.”