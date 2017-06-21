‘Watchmen’ Series Coming To HBO From Damon Lindelof

It took more than 20 years for Alan Moore’s critically-lauded graphic novel, Watchmen, to be adapted into a big screen feature film. Now, only eight years later, HBO is preparing to adapt the story again, this time as a television series from The Leftovers creator Damon Lindelof.

Watchmen was originally a limited event series from DC Comics in 1986 and 1987, with Alan Moore scripting and artist Dave Gibbons handling the artwork.

The series garnered massive praise from critics and earned a spot on Time magazine’s list of the 100 greatest novels of the 20th century.

The 2009 film version starred Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman, Matthew Goode, Patrick Wilson, Billy Crudup, Jackie Earle Haley, and Carla Gugino.

It was directed by Zack Snyder, who went on to become a major player in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, having produced and directed Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and this fall’s upcoming Justice League.

Watchmen takes place in an alternate version of 1985, where superheroes have changed the course of history, leading to (among other things) a Nixon presidency that lasts well into the 1980s.

When one of the modern heroes is murdered, a group of mostly retired superheroes must work together and find themselves in the middle of a massive global conspiracy.

Lindelof is best known as the co-creator and showrunner on ABC’s groundbreaking series Lost, though he’s since gone on to write movies like Cowboys & Aliens, Star Trek Into Darkness, Prometheus, and Tomorrowland.

In 2014, Lindelof co-created The Leftovers for HBO with Tom Perrotta, who wrote the novel upon which the show is based.

Although the show garnered high critical praise throughout its run, The Leftovers ended its three-year run with a series finale on June 4, 2017.

This is actually HBO’s second attempt at a Watchmen television series after a proposed version failed to come together in 2014. Reports say that Lindelof’s new version will start from scratch, ignoring any ideas from the earlier incarnation.