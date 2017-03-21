Watch Out Kim Kardashian! Kylie Jenner Finally Gets A Spin-Off Show All About Her!

Kylie Jenner has finally managed to get her own Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off reality TV show!

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, it has been reported many times that Kylie wants to be like Kim Kardashian in every single way possible and be even more famous and rich!

Of course, she started with her looks as Kylie Jenner has transformed herself over the years to look more and more like her older half-sister.

Although when it comes to fashion and hourglass figures, Kim seems to be the epitome of perfection to Kylie, on the professional level, the young Jenner wants to beat Kim!

Now, with the help of her new show, she finally has the opportunity to do just that.

“Kylie is so excited,” a trustworthy source claimed, adding that the new show will focus on Kylie’s road to success, especially on her Lip Kit creating a business.

“It’s going to be all about building her business, and hiring people for her team.”

Furthermore, aside from her cosmetics brand, Kylie also recently launched a fashion and accessories line on her The Kylie Shop.

The new series is set to air on E! as well, just like everyone’s favorite Keeping Up with the Kardashians TV show.

Aside from her obsession with her older and more famous half-sister, another reason why Kylie Jenner has wanted to have a spin-off show for years was to also escape model Kendal Jenner’s shadow.

“She wants the show to be all about her,” an insider revealed back in 2016 when the show was just an idea. “She no longer wants to do one with Kendall.”

Advertisement

Are you excited to watch Kylie Jenner’s new reality TV show?