Watch Out Gwen! Blake Shelton Flirts With Someone Else On Set Of ‘The Voice’

Keep it a secret from Gwen! Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend and co-judge on The Voice engaged in a flirting of sorts on the set of the episode that aired yesterday, with none other than Luke Bryan!

The hilarious exchange between the two men started with Shelton complimenting the season 12 adviser, Luke Bryan!

“Pretty eyes,” Shelton told Bryan.

Bryan did not hesitate to “flirt” back by saying: “You like my pretty eyes? Your eyes are prettier than mine.”

Aww…

As fans of the show already know, Shelton is in a pretty serious relationship with Stefani but that does not stop him from showering Bryan with compliments.

This time, he praises his butt, telling him how nice it “always” looks in his jeans. In fact, Bryan is known for his tight jeans, so that makes a comment even funnier.

However, he does not just stop there.

Shelton adds: “I love the fact that you act like you don’t care, but you really do care. … I like your muscles. I like your summer body.”

40-year-old Bryan makes a diss-compliment of sorts when he tells Shelton: “I like your little belly.”

Shelton is not at all affected by the fake compliment and jokes that his belly is “annual – it’s year-round.”

Although up to this point it looks like Gwen has nothing to worry about as it’s just fun and games between the close men, Shelton decided to comment on Bryan’s wife as well, telling him how “hot” she is.

Bryan immediately gives him the seal of approval, turning to the camera and saying: “I’m cool with him looking at my wife.”

But Bryan brings the flirting back between them and tells Shelton how much he likes hearing his boots down the hall because it announces him that Blake is approaching.

At this point, Blake starts wondering what the audience might be thinking and asks: “Are we getting married right now?” to which Bryan answers with a “Maybe!”

Obviously, most of the exchange should not be taken seriously!