Watch Nicki Minaj Finally ‘Race With Chyna’

Ricki Mathers Posted On 08/21/2017
Nicki and ChynaSource: SOHH

The minute that all Nicki Minaj fans have been waiting for is finally here. The video for the chart-topping viral single “Rake it Up” premiered at noon — and it did not disappoint!

Fans went crazy over the lines in Nicki Minaj’s catchy verse in Yo Gotti’s hit single.

The part gives a shout out to model Blac Chyna. Nicki sings: “Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna. Brought the Wraith to China just to race in China. Lil’ bad Trini b**** but she mixed with China. Real thick v*****, smuggle bricks to China.”

The line was a reference to the purple Lamborghini that Rob Kardashian leased for his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna before she returned it to him after their very public break up.

Chyna makes a special guest appearance on the clip to race Lamborghini’s with her mentor and friend Nicki Minaj.

The music clip also features Nicki twerking up a storm and showcasing her amazing curves in baby pink lingerie that matches her long tresses.

This week is very busy for the rapper because another music video that she’s featured in is scheduled to be released soon.

A 53-second trailer for Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” was recently shared online. The song that features The Queen of Rap promises to include her appearing as herself.

The song, that is rumored to be a response to “Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift, has a bundle of celebrity cameos in the teaser.

Molly Shannon, Terry Crews, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Gaten Matarazzo from “Stranger Things” will all be included.

Some people are even speculating that Taylor Swift herself will pop up on the visual.

It would be extremely surprising if the country-turned-pop singer did show up considering that both Katy and Nicki have had their spats with her.

What do you think about “Rake it Up” and “Swish Swish?”

