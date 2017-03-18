Watch Kelly Ripa Give Cheesy Advice To Vanessa Grimaldi!

Kelly Ripa has shared some words of wisdom with the new Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi couple and they are so cheesy but so true!

The Bachelor Season 21 lovers were on Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly although not in person. Because of a snowstorm over the East Coast, Vanessa and Nick chatted with Ripa and her guest co-host Josh Gad over satellite!

They talked about the Final Rose special and also about Grimaldi’s decision to move to Los Angeles from Montreal.

They also discussed less happy things, like their struggles as a newly formed couple and all the hurdles they will have to jump over in order to make a future with each other.

This is where Ripa’s words of wisdom took central stage! The host decided she was not going to let Grimaldi give her home up so easily and so she advised her to introduce Viall to one of Québec’s most famous dishes in order to get him to move there instead of her coming to Los Angeles.

“Vanessa, have you given Nick poutine yet?” Ripa asked. “Because I think that if you feed him poutine, then he will never leave Montreal.”

For those who do not know what poutine is, the dish is composed of French fries, gravy and cheese curds mixed together! And, no, Viall has not yet experienced the delicious food!

Of course, Los Angeles also serves poutine here and there but we are sure it cannot compare to Canadian poutine!

Kelly Ripa’s suggestion may have sounded useless to the struggling couple and childish to the audience but it certainly lightened up the mood.

What do you think of Ripa’s wise advice to the newly formed Bachelor couple?