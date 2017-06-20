Watch Ellen DeGeneres Punish Audience Member Caught Stealing!

Ellen DeGeneres never fails to make us laugh on her show, and she is also the queen of pranks. The latest hidden camera prank is probably the best ever! As fans of her daytime show certainly already know, now that it is in its fourteenth season, the host gave her audience members the chance to choose an item from the Ellen Shop as a remainder of their visit to the studio.

The rule was pretty clear – one item per person, as the sign also read.

The shop was seemingly open, and there was no security, but that doesn’t mean Ellen did not have the upper hand on her guests.

Prior to the show opening, her team installed hidden cameras and DeGeneres watched her audience try on hats, choose trademark mugs and pencils and all kinds of other stuff.

During the segment, Ellen revealed that she just wanted to see how audience the guests were.

‘I just wanted to see how honest my audience was.’

But while most people passed the honesty test, with one person even offering to pay so she could get more than one item, another woman by the name of Nancy had a different approach.

It is safe to say that Nancy failed the test!

During the show, Ellen made an example out of the woman and slammed her in a few embarrassing minutes for taking more than one item from the shop.

As a punishment, Ellen put Nancy on a special chair so she could learn her lesson.

What did you think about the hidden camera test? Do you blame Nancy for trying to take more than she was allowed to?