Watch Corey Feldman On Dr. Oz [Videos]

Corey Feldman has been speaking out about the sexual abuse he endured as a teen and has granted Dr. Oz two recent interviews. In the first interview, Corey Feldman stated that he was sexually abused by two different men and with Dr. Oz’s assistance, contacted the police to file an official police report against his abusers that made up a Hollywood pedophile ring of at least six people. During the interview, Corey Feldman named one of his abusers as Jon Grissom.

Corey Feldman has been vocal about Hollywood’s problem with pedophilia for years, but now, in light of the Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and other breaking sexual abuse scandals, people are paying closer attention to what Corey is saying.

You may watch the full video from Dr. Oz in the player below.

One thing that you’ll notice about Corey Feldman in his interviews with Dr. Oz, is that he gets emotional. You can see him go through a range of emotions, whether he is describing his feelings regarding other people’s scandals, or identifying his alleged abusers through photos.

Feldman has also expressed through his Truth Campaign that he fears for his life while speaking out against those connected to the pedophile ring.

It’s because he fears for his safety and the possible legal repercussions in naming his abusers that he is raising money that will not only fund the movie but also provide security and legal assistance.

IN CASE U MISSED IT, THE WAR HAS BEGUN, IF U FOLLOW ME, HELP ME: https://t.co/wU3kV0uddi — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 25, 2017

A lot transpires between the first interview with Dr. Oz and the follow-up interview. In the first interview, Corey Feldman identifies Jon Grissom as his abuser and speaks to the Los Angeles Police Department to file a police report.

Between the two interviews, he filed an official report, announced that the police were investigating, then learned the police had closed the case due to the statute of limitations.

He identified his second abuser in the follow-up interview. The second alleged abuser was identified as Alphy Hoffman. Hoffman operated an exclusive club for Hollywood teens where they were allowed to relax with their peers without the interference of fans or paparazzi.

Corey Feldman spoke about Alphy’s Soda Pop Club in the second interview.

You may watch Corey Feldman’s follow-up interview with Dr. Oz. in the video below.

The follow-up video provided more information regarding the case and became emotional when talking about the abuse. Because Corey Feldman didn’t have legal representation yet, Dr. Oz is the one who actually stated his name.

Dr. Oz pointed out that some of Corey’s childhood peers are finally speaking out and standing by his side. Though some spoke to Dr. Oz and remained anonymous, Blake Lively’s brother Jason Lively appeared on the show and showed his support for Corey.

