FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
beyonce janet jackson louis tomlinson kanye west justin bieber drake r. kelly bryan tanaka blue ivy blake shelton blac chyna Chris Cornell Lana Del Rey jay-z aaron carter katy perry madonna t.i. adele gwen stefani nicki minaj 21 Savage tiny
Home » Music

Watch Beyonce Rock Out To Missy Elliot! She Doesn’t Care What Anybody Thinks!

Todd Malm Posted On 07/22/2017
0
863 Views
0


BeyoncéSource: EOnline.com

Beyoncé had herself the greatest girls’ night out Friday night! The singer, who just welcomed her twins into the world more than a month ago, Rumi and Sir Carter, attended the FYF Fest 2017 in Los Angeles with her sister and Solange.

The threesome was spotted dancing on the side of the stage as Missy Elliot performed.

Elliot was beyond stoked, as the rapper called out Beyoncé and gave shout outs to the other celebrities in the crowd, including, Solange, Katy Perry, and Tyler The Creator.

Just this morning, on Saturday, Missy Elliot posted a photo of the three women on her Instagram stories feed.

She wrote, “My good sis Solange & my sis Bey have always shown me love from day 1! I’m humbled.”

Solange, Beyonce, and her sister weren’t the only A-listers spotted at the Missy concert.

Janet Jackson was also seen in the crowd, as she was getting escorted towards the main stage after Missy’ performance.

As CI readers know, Janet is currently going through a high-profile divorce with her ex-husband who happens to be a billionaire.

The pair shares a child together named Eissa, and Janet and her ex-beau apparently co-parent the child together amicably.

Advertisement

Beyoncé is a new mother as well, as she gave birth to Sir Carter and Rumi in June and shared photos of the babies last week on Jay-Z’s Instagram. A day before the picture was put on the social media platform, Jay and Bey were seen at Vic Mensa’s debut album party, The Autobiography.

Post Views: 863

Read more about beyonce janet jackson Missy Elliot solange

Advertisement

You may also like
Beyonce, Janet Jackson And Katy Perry Show Huge Support For Missy Elliott During FYF Fest! Inside The Stars’ Friendship!
07/22/2017
Rakim Gives A Shout Out To Jay-Z For His Personal Growth
07/22/2017
Beyoncé Dropped 30 Pounds In 3 Weeks After Having Rumi And Sir
07/21/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *