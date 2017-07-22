Watch Beyonce Rock Out To Missy Elliot! She Doesn’t Care What Anybody Thinks!

Beyoncé had herself the greatest girls’ night out Friday night! The singer, who just welcomed her twins into the world more than a month ago, Rumi and Sir Carter, attended the FYF Fest 2017 in Los Angeles with her sister and Solange.

The threesome was spotted dancing on the side of the stage as Missy Elliot performed.

Elliot was beyond stoked, as the rapper called out Beyoncé and gave shout outs to the other celebrities in the crowd, including, Solange, Katy Perry, and Tyler The Creator.

Just this morning, on Saturday, Missy Elliot posted a photo of the three women on her Instagram stories feed.

She wrote, “My good sis Solange & my sis Bey have always shown me love from day 1! I’m humbled.”

Solange, Beyonce, and her sister weren’t the only A-listers spotted at the Missy concert.

Janet Jackson was also seen in the crowd, as she was getting escorted towards the main stage after Missy’ performance.

As CI readers know, Janet is currently going through a high-profile divorce with her ex-husband who happens to be a billionaire.

The pair shares a child together named Eissa, and Janet and her ex-beau apparently co-parent the child together amicably.

Advertisement

Beyoncé is a new mother as well, as she gave birth to Sir Carter and Rumi in June and shared photos of the babies last week on Jay-Z’s Instagram. A day before the picture was put on the social media platform, Jay and Bey were seen at Vic Mensa’s debut album party, The Autobiography.