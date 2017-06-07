Wasting Away Drug-Addict Lisa Marie Presley Weights Only 99 Pounds, Pals Fear She Is Going To Die After Her Organs Fail!

The heiress who has already blown through most of her late father’s huge fortune with her partying lifestyle has turned into a skeleton and is wasting away, her organs failing! Worried sources close to Lisa Marie predict the woman will not even make it to the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death on August 16.

One insider revealed that Lisa Marie is a drug addicted mess and her weight has dropped to a shocking 99 pounds, way too skinny for her 5 feet 3 height.

The source was worried that Lisa Marie might have passed a point of no return and her organs are failing.

Her liver has already collapsed!

Although those close to her have tried to get her help, it may be too late, and they fear Lisa Marie could end up just like her famous father.

As fans may remember, a court order told the woman to go to rehab for six months or she will lose her twin girls.

But the insider revealed the woman refused to do it!

Last summer Lisa Marie filed for divorce against her husband Michael Lockwood, reportedly after she found out he and her mother Priscilla Presley were planning an intervention to help her.

When she discovered his plan, the woman took a cocktail of prescription pills, causing her liver to collapse.

After she was hospitalized, the father of her twins called Protective Services. Now, the girls are under Priscilla’s care.

Sources claim Lisa Marie’s pancreas is also close to failing, but she still cries out for drugs.

‘Lisa Marie is out of control! She is bouncing around between the homes of Riley and Ben because nobody can stand living with her! Even her own mother, Priscilla, has grown tired of having to baby­sit her, and has sided with Michael in the custody battle for their twin girls!’

Her father Elvis was in denial about his addiction problem as well, and we all know how that ended.

Lisa Marie was 9, and she was in the mansion when her father passed away on the floor of the bathroom.

She recalls being obsessed with death from a very early age, and friends fear she is still just as obsessed with it today, as it looks like she has a death wish.

Advertisement

Do you think Lisa Marie Presley wants to die and not even her kids are worth living for?