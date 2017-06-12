Washed Out’s Third Album ‘Mister Mellow’ Set To Release At The End Of June

Good news for the fans of Ernest Greene popularly known as Washed Out! The 34-year-old singer just announced the release of his new album ‘Mister Mellow.’ Washed Out’s new album is made up of 12 tracks.

Washed Out is not only a talented singer, he is also a songwriter and a record producer.

His music style is classified as a chillwave movement. According to Greene, hip hop music influences his way of writing songs.

The talented Georgia native got his break in the music industry when famous music bloggers discovered his music on his Myspace account.

Back in August and September of 2009, Washed Out released his first two extended plays.

His first performance at the Pitchfork Music Festival was in 2010.

On July 12, 2011, Washed Out’s debut album ‘Within and Without’ was released.

His debut album was a success claiming spots on the Billboard 200 and the UK Albums Chart.

Greene’s second album ‘Paracosm’ was also a hit. It was released on August 13, 2013.

One of Greene’s songs is currently used as Portlandia’s opening theme.

The single ‘Get Lost’ was released last month.

According to Pitchfork, it took Greene two years to work on his third album, and he almost did it by himself. Cole M.G.N., who is a mix engineer, was his one and only collaborator.

‘Mister Mellow’ is a follow-up to Washed Out’s second album ‘Paracosm.’

Washed Out is also scheduled to start his ‘Get Lost’ tour next month.

Greene’s new album is said to be available this coming June 30.

If you are a fan of Washed Out, don’t forget to save the date!

Mister Mellow is released under Stones Throw Records. This is Washed Out’s first album with the Los Angeles-based independent music label. Hopefully, this much-awaited album from Greene will also see success just like his first two albums.