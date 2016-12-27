Was Kanye West Absent from the Kardashian Christmas Bash?

It looks like Kanye West was sick of being in the spotlight for so long and though this Christmas should be lower key.

We know that that rapper has been through a lot lately, from having to watch his wife, Kim fall apart after being robbed at gun point in Paris, to having a breakdown of his own and spending time in the hospital, to finally, struggling to keep his marriage afloat.

As we have been reporting, Kim and Kanye have decided to do whatever it takes to fix their marital problems, even going to couples’ counseling.

However, it looks like saving their relationship is not going to be easy.

Everybody except Rob and Chyna was present at the Kardashian Christmas bash, but Kanye was nowhere to be seen either, even though sources say he was definitely there. Did he intentionally try to keep a low profile?

The over the top celebration was filled by the big family and many guests and yet the rapper was not spotted the entire night.

According to eyewitnesses that claim to have seen Kanye in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve, the entertainer allegedly chose to watch a movie with a friend instead of attending the lavish party.

We know that earlier that day Kanye went out with Kim and North West to watch The Nutcracker, but it comes as odd that the rapper decided to spend his evening in a similar fashion, away from his family, considering that everybody present at the party was accompanied by their significant others.

What is even stranger is that he was allegedly wearing a “Free O.J. Simpson” t-shirt. That does sound like it was him though, considering how he likes to start controversies all the time.

Despite these allegations, a family representative denied that Kanye was absent from the party, saying:

“The story is false. Kanye was at the party.”