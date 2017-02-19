Was It Really Suicide? The Mystery Of Kurt Cobain’s Death Finally Revealed!

The death of Kurt Cobain has been a true mystery for over 20 years. Many of his fans have refused to believe that the famous grunge rocker’s cause of death was suicide.

Now, a new medical team has revealed the most hidden secrets of Nirvana’s leading man’s life and death.

Recently, on Reelz series Autopsy: The Last Hours of Kurt Cobain, forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter examined all of the remaining clues of Kurt’s death, who was found in his home with a gunshot wound to the head.

At the time, one of the key findings was that Cobain had a lethal dose of Heroin in his blood stream.

Before passing away, “his heroin use increased,” Hunter said. “He was using about $400 worth of heroin every day. And that’s $700 in today’s prices.”

According to reports, Kurt Cobain first turned to Heroin in his teens to fight the chronic pain he had in his back and stomach.

“Kurt initially got into heroin because it seemed to him to be a pain killer,” said Cobain biographer Christopher Sandford. “His whole teenage years, he was looking for various pills and prescriptions to help get over his bad back, his bad stomach.”

As years passed, he became addicted to the drug and many of his close ones were very worried about his health.

“This is an enormous amount of heroin to take on a daily basis,” said Hunter. “Those that were close to him realized that if they didn’t do something, Kurt was going to die.”

At the time of his death Cobain was only 27 years old and he left behind a daughter. Furthermore, what was more suspicious was the fact that there was no will, suggesting that Kurt never planned to die.