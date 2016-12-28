Warriors Superstar Kevin Durant Wants Last Two Minute Report Gone from the NBA

The former Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant has expressed his feelings regarding NBA’s Last Two Minute Report, designed to promote transparency for the game. And KD’s speech is one to protect the referees, no matter how huge are their mistakes.

“They should get rid of it, refs don’t deserve that. They’re trying their hardest to get the plays right then you look at a play in slo-mo and say it’s wrong”, Durant said after practice Tuesday, according to CBS’ San Francisco version.

His opinion comes as a very big surprise, following the news issued by the NBA that refs missed two calls in Golden State’s one-point defeat against the Cavaliers on Christmas Day. It seems like Durant holds no grudge and wants game officials to be more relaxed when they enter the court. Also, KD feels that the Warriors could have done more in the 108-109 defeat against Cleveland.

“The refs didn’t lose us that game. We lost that game. We could have been better. To say that I got fouled and the tech and all that stuff, just move on. You don’t have to throw the refs under the bus like that.”, said the 28-years-old player.

Last Two Minute Report isn’t very popular these days in the NBA, even if it started from a good idea – more transparency for the game. The National Basketball Referees Association stated that the rule “will cause more harm than good for the officials and the game. We call for an end to L2M reporting and other transparency measures and a return to private, league-managed evaluations, reviews, education, training, and discipline for NBA officials.”

Durant isn’t the only Golden State figure who expressed concerns regarding the referees’ activity while this rule still stands. However, coach Steve Kerr dismissed the idea that the team got robbed at the end, considering that the officiating crew did an outstanding job this Sunday and also wanted to express his appreciation for the league, for “being transparent”.