War Of The Kellys! Kelly Ripa Feels “Betrayed” By Megyn Kelly?

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/09/2017
megyn kelly kelly ripaSource: etonline.com

It looks like TV hosts Megyn Kelly and Kelly Ripa are ready to go to war with each other!

What has caused the beautiful blonde Kellys to start this feud?

As it turns out, one representative has denied that there are any conflicts of interest but one trusty source has claimed that Ripa, like most TV hosts lately, is scared Megyn will replace her.

“Kelly is making herself crazy that Megyn will cream her!”

As fans may already know, Kelly Ripa has been hosting Live! by herself ever since Michael Strahan left and there have been temporary co-hosts but no replacement has been found for the former sportsman.

The insider has revealed that they haven’t chosen someone yet because Ripa is very selective.

“The reason they haven’t found a replacement yet for her former co-host Michael Strahan is that Kelly is insisting they try out everyone to find the perfect person to join their team.”

Furthermore, Kelly Ripa’s concerns have shot through the roof ever since former FOX star Megyn Kelly acted as her co-host once before she finally joined NBC. The ratings also increased with Megyn by her side.

“Kelly thought Megyn could be a good fit. She had even considered renaming the show ‘Live! with Kelly and Kelly,’” the insider revealed.

“Now, it seems like Kelly feels betrayed — in addition to being worried.”

In reality, she’s not even the only one feeling this way.

According to reports, Today host Kathie Lee Gifford is ready to compete with Ripa over potential guests for the same morning slot.

“This is going to be the biggest morning show booking war ever!” claimed the insider.

Would you like to watch Live! With Kelly and…Kelly?

Let us know in the comment section down below!

Joe
03/10/2017 at 4:49 pm
Love Kelly! Keep going.


Maureen
03/10/2017 at 10:12 am
I think Kelly Ripa should be the one to go. Had enough of her. These are not just my thoughts. I don’t watch her that much anymore. What a cry baby. Get two people who like each other and appreciate what they have. People that respect their position and not command this and that. You shouldn’t need her approval as to who to hire as her co- host. She is a employee not the boss. You have spoiled her so bad that if she doesn’t get her way she throws a tantrum or you betrayed her. No one person should have that kind of power. Will not watch her again.


