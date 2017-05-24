War Is Coming In The First Trailer For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7

Good news, Game of Thrones fans! A new trailer for the show’s seventh season reveals the all-out war the show has been inching toward since the very beginning is finally here.

The trailer begins with Cersei lamenting the current situation to her brother, Jamie; they are surrounded by enemies on all sides.

To the east is Grey Worm and the massive army of the Unsullied, freed from their imprisonment by Daenerys several seasons back.

Coming from the west are the ships of the Ironborn, lead by Theon and Yara Greyjoy after they joined forces with Daenerys last season.

There are enemies from the south, too, but the only visual we see is a mysterious person cleaning a blade, so it’s hard to tell who this is.

And from the north, we have Arya Stark, presumably still continuing on her personal mission of vengeance against her family’s enemies.

As Cersei declares, “We’re the last Lannisters… the last ones who count,” we see her brother Tyrion staring in awe at Daenerys’ dragons.

The narrative shifts to Daenerys at that point, as we see her reclaiming her birthplace: the castle of Dragonstone.

Then we catch up with Jon Snow, aka “The King in the North,” along with his half-sister Sansa and Brienne of Tarth.

From there, we get hints of the epic meeting between Jon and Daenerys, along with shots of Arya, Theon, and Melisandre.

Finally, two massive battles are teased, with one scene showing a group of Dothraki warriors battling Lannister soldiers, and another scene showing an explosive battle at sea.

After a few more random shots, we see another big fight with the Unsullied taking on a group of soldiers under the Lannister banner.

There are a few teases of Game of Thrones‘ trademark graphic love scenes before we see Daenerys’ army charging beneath Drogon the dragon.

“The Great War is here,” says Jon Snow over this epic scene. There’s still one more season to go after this, so the battle won’t be ending anytime soon, however. Game of Thrones Season 7 begins July 16 on HBO.