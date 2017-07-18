FREE NEWSLETTER
Walton Goggins Joins The Cast Of Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’

Barry Rice Posted On 07/18/2017
Walton Goggins - SIXHistory

Another Marvel superhero sequel is set to begin production later this month and continues to beef up its cast. Hateful Eight co-star Walton Goggins is the latest actor to join Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The new film will be the sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man and will reunite Rudd and Lilly with co-stars Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, Tip “T.I.” Harris, and David Dastmalchian.

Fresh Off the Boat star Randall Park recently joined the film as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo, a long-time character from the comics.

Goggins and Killjoys star Hannah John-Kamen are confirmed for Ant-Man and the Wasp, but their roles are being kept under wraps for now.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed is returning to helm the sequel, with a script by screenwriters Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari (taken from a story by Rudd and frequent collaborator Chris McKay).

You may recall the original Ant-Man was first developed by writer/director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver), who worked on his vision for more than a decade.

When Wright left the project over creative differences, Rudd and McKay did a re-write on the original script by Wright and Attack the Block director Joe Cornish.

This is the third high-profile film project for Goggins in the coming year; he’ll also appear in 2018’s Tomb Raider reboot with Alicia Vikander and The Maze Runner: Death Cure.

The second and final season of Vice Principals, the HBO comedy series that co-stars Goggins and Danny McBride, is set to premiere this September.

Goggins also just wrapped up a starring role in the History Channel drama SIX, about the Navy’s elite Seal Team Six; the show has been renewed for a second season, but Goggins will not return.

Rudd’s Ant-Man also appeared in last year’s Captain America: Civil War and will be part of the massive ensemble cast of Avengers: Infinity War next summer. Ant-Man and the Wasp will begin filming in Atlanta later this month; more details will likely be announced this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. The new film is scheduled for release on July 6, 2018.

