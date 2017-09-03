Walter Becker From Steely Dan Passes Away At The Age Of 67

Another rock legend has passed away. Walter Becker, the man who co-founded the rock group, Steely Dan, died at the age of 67-years on the 3rd of September, Sunday, according to his website. No details have been given as of his cause of death yet, but we assume it was due to natural causes.

Donald Fagen – Walter’s partner in crime in the 70’s hit-machine – released a commemorative statement in honor of Becker

In the paper, he wrote, Walter was his best friend, writing partner, and his bandmate ever since they were students in 1967 at Bard College.

The group found their roots by writing “nutty little tunes,” on an old piano that sat in a room of Ward Manor, which was a mansion that sat on the Hudson River.

Despite his success as a musician, Walter had a turbulent childhood, but he had the capacity for “creative mimicry,” while at the same time having the talent to tap into a person’s psychology to create “bubbly, incisive art.”

Fagen goes on to say he intends to keep the discography they created together fruitful for as long as he can muster.

In case you’re unaware of Steely Dan, the group first found success in 1970 with their first record, Can’t Buy A Thrill, which sold a million records in the United States.

However, they split up in 1981 after they released Gaucho.

They reunited in 2000 to release Two Against Nature, and the band was elected to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame the following year.

In a report from the Associated Press, Becker had missed several concerts in the last summer due to health reasons. Fagen said to Billboard Magazine that the guitarist was recovering from a procedure, but did not go into detail.