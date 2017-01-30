Advertisement
Wall Street Heavyweights Speak Out Against Donald Trump’s New Immigration Policy

Ron Collins Posted On 01/30/2017
donald trump goldman sachsSource Truth Online

On Monday Lloyd Blankfein, chief executive office of Goldman Sachs officially announced his opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban muslims from seven countries.

In a voicemail sent to Goldman Sachs employees on Sunday night, Blankfein said, “This is not a policy we support, and I would note that it has already been challenged in federal court, and some of the order has been enjoined at least temporarily.”

In a long string of morning tweets, the Republican president blamed a computer malfunction within Delta airline.

“Everything is going well with very few problems,” he said, against all evidence, citing the Secretary of Homeland Security, John Kelly.

Accused of launching this initiative in a hurry, he defended his approach saying: “If the ban had been announced a week in advance, the ‘bad guys’ would have rushed into our country.”

According to the President “Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning.”

Other big US firms are also publicly opposing Trumps harsh immigration policy. Starbucks announced plans to hire 10,000 refugees over five years.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon pledged “unwavering commitment” to all impacted employees.

The nations largest tech companies have also stepped up. Ride share company Lyft donated $1 million to the ACLU, Google has launched a $4 million fund for immigration rights, Airbnb offered free housing to those impacted and a slew of executives donated money to fighting the travel ban.

