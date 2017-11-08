Walking Dead Alumni Jon Bernthal States Kevin Spacey Was A “Big Bully” On The Set Of “Baby Driver”

Jon Bernthal wasn’t surprised upon hearing the allegations against House Of Cards star Kevin Spacey. In a new interview, the Walking Dead alumni stated he wasn’t pleased with the way Spacey acted while filming the movie, Baby Driver.

He stated the actor “really rubbed” him the wrong way when speaking to Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on the 7th of November, Tuesday.

Jon said he mentioned Kevin’s behavior to others while on set many times and after the accusations surfaced, people reached out to him to discuss the claims.

Furthermore, Bernthal said in the past Spacey was one of his favorite actors. However, when they worked together during the 2017 action film, he began to lose respect for the legendary Oscar winner.

He stated Kevin “was a bit of a bully” and he “didn’t care” for the way Spacey acted toward people on the set.

Bernthal said, “if it would’ve been a woman” he would’ve said something. Be that as it may, Jon said he didn’t see anything close to sexual harassment while working with the legendary performer.

“And I think it would be weak of me to pile on about some sh*t that I don’t know about.”

As you may already know, Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of trying to have sexual relations with him at a party when he was just 14-years-old. At the time, Spacey was 26-years-old.

While addressing the claims, Spacey came out as gay and said sorry for what would’ve been “inappropriate drunken behavior.”

Additionally, several others accused Spacey of harassment including eight employees on the set of House Of Cards as well as Harry Dreyfus. A representative speaking on Kevin’s behalf said he is seeking “evaluation and treatment.”