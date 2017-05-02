Wale’s Latest Album ‘SHINE’ – A Testament to the Importance of Weathering the Storm

Wale is so excited lately that he’s practically shouting from rooftops and nobody minds at least not this time.

He’s definitely feeling great and such type of positive energy can be quite infectious. His positivity can also be found throughout his fifth album called SHINE. Wale’s excitement cannot be contained as he preferred to push this project’s release by a week, boldly making this announcement for all of his fans during an exclusive preview of his project with Genius. His label, Atlantic Records, has obviously remained surprised by his choice.

Long story short, in some magical way, all stars aligned, the necessary emails were sent and his project dropped. Sick and tired of waiting, Wale decided that it is time. It was time for Wale’s project to arrive on April 28 and so it did.

The 14-track album is a collection of tracks that has been met with joy and praise from Lil Wayne, Fabolous, Rick Ross, Meek Mill and many more in addition to the unrelentling support from his constantly growing fanbase.

Today’s music climate is quite deadset on pitting rappers against each other this fact is supported by evidence such as the Internet recently egging on Drake to beef with Kendrick Lamar. This is the reason for which such great support like the one that Wale is getting from other rappers is both precious and refreshing. Such support really feels genuine and the reason is as simple as it can be: Wale is someone that everybody want to see winning!

There’s not a single direction that is being featured throughout this album, as every track dictates its own vibe. The playlist seems designed for long drives, for clubbing and for the upcoming summer months.

Wale has created a project that is designed for light-hearted listening and for passionate fans.

“Maybe I lost all my faith in humanity. Maybe I got to work on being happier… I’m gonna fix what gotta be fix one way or another.. I have to DO BETTER. SHINE is what I have to train myself to do .. And God willing I will. If not for me.. For Her..”, Wale explained referring to his daughter.

After SHINE was released we can say that the album marks a full circle moment for Wale and his music is getting better and better.