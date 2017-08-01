FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kanye west beyonce drake marc anthony r. kelly justin bieber chester bennington britney spears Vic Mensa shakira meek mill paris jackson simon cowell Dr. Luke rihanna t.i. LaVar Ball selena gomez nicki minaj zayn malik bob marley 21 Savage Rick Ross
Home » Music

Wale Responds To Criticism After He Showered His Daughter In $1 Bills For Her Birthday

Todd Malm Posted On 08/01/2017
1
586 Views
0


WaleSource: TheNET.ng

Wale had some social media haters again, but he doesn’t care because according to the father-of-one, it’s a matter of culture. The D.C. rapper is a first-time-dad, so he’s been extravagant in the manner in which his daughter celebrates her birthday.

After Wale posted a video of one of the celebratory customs called, “spraying,” a practice where people “spray” money all over individuals while they’re dancing, people on social media showed their judgmental side for exposing the little girl to “greed.”

However, Wale came out to address the haters, saying he simply doesn’t care.

When TMZ caught up with the rapper to ask him what he thought of the comments, he explained that it’s something that he is “used to.”

He said, “I didn’t really care. That’s just a little bit of the ignorance that be in this country sometimes for other cultures. I’m not tripping – I’m used to it.”

And while Wale continued explaining his Nigerian pride and roots are here to stay, the reporter seconded his thoughts, and we have to say we agree.

People just want to hate, and that’s the end of the story!

Sometimes, it’s better to act by your values and culture regardless of what people are saying about you.

Advertisement

The D.C. native added, “You just have to respect other people’s traditions on all levels. Before you speak on it, you should know about it. I’m proud of where I come from and my family’s heritage. I never even thought for a second that it was anything wrong with it because that’s all, I knew when we were growing up.” It’s all about the culture, and Wale thinks people should look things up before they speak about it!

Post Views: 586

Read more about Wale

Advertisement

You may also like
Wale’s Latest Album ‘SHINE’ – A Testament to the Importance of Weathering the Storm
05/02/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Pamela Frierson
08/01/2017 at 4:40 pm
Reply

I agree with Wale, some cultures pour alcoholic beverages on the birthday man/woman. Don’t believe me look it up on YouTube


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *