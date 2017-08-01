Wale Responds To Criticism After He Showered His Daughter In $1 Bills For Her Birthday

Wale had some social media haters again, but he doesn’t care because according to the father-of-one, it’s a matter of culture. The D.C. rapper is a first-time-dad, so he’s been extravagant in the manner in which his daughter celebrates her birthday.

After Wale posted a video of one of the celebratory customs called, “spraying,” a practice where people “spray” money all over individuals while they’re dancing, people on social media showed their judgmental side for exposing the little girl to “greed.”

However, Wale came out to address the haters, saying he simply doesn’t care.

When TMZ caught up with the rapper to ask him what he thought of the comments, he explained that it’s something that he is “used to.”

He said, “I didn’t really care. That’s just a little bit of the ignorance that be in this country sometimes for other cultures. I’m not tripping – I’m used to it.”

And while Wale continued explaining his Nigerian pride and roots are here to stay, the reporter seconded his thoughts, and we have to say we agree.

My baby girl was Littt yesterday at her party this is her and big cousin Izzy goin ham to "fine girl"shout my the real first family @mrtonylewisjr n @simplyjess120 we love PS "Soso n Zy" are the life of the party ..#KemiTurns1 A post shared by Wale (@wale) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

People just want to hate, and that’s the end of the story!

Sometimes, it’s better to act by your values and culture regardless of what people are saying about you.

Advertisement

The D.C. native added, “You just have to respect other people’s traditions on all levels. Before you speak on it, you should know about it. I’m proud of where I come from and my family’s heritage. I never even thought for a second that it was anything wrong with it because that’s all, I knew when we were growing up.” It’s all about the culture, and Wale thinks people should look things up before they speak about it!